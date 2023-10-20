Storm Babet has been wreaking chaos across Calderdale today.

Heavy rain and strong winds have caused roads to shut, brought down trees and even created a pothole which left 12 cars with flat tyres.

In Brighouse, drivers have been forced to drive through water which has flooded onto Mill Royd Street, there has been flooding reported near Brighouse Assembly Rooms and Wellholme Park where the path near the ford has been closed off.

In Sowerby Bridge, a tree has collapsed on Stirk Bridge, closing the road.

And in Halifax, there is a tree down on Ovenden Way and the council says heavy rain caused a huge pothole on Huddersfield Road in Salterhebble which led to at least 12 drivers getting flat tyres.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the Upper River Calder, which stretches from Brighouse to Todmorden.

There is also an amber weather warning in place for Calderdale until 6am tomorrow.

