Cars drive having to drive through water near Rokt in Brighouse. Photo by Steven Lord
Storm Babet: Photos of roads closed, trees down and cars forced to drive through water as Storm Babet hits Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Sowerby Bridge

Storm Babet has been wreaking chaos across Calderdale today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:55 BST

Heavy rain and strong winds have caused roads to shut, brought down trees and even created a pothole which left 12 cars with flat tyres.

In Brighouse, drivers have been forced to drive through water which has flooded onto Mill Royd Street, there has been flooding reported near Brighouse Assembly Rooms and Wellholme Park where the path near the ford has been closed off.

In Sowerby Bridge, a tree has collapsed on Stirk Bridge, closing the road.

And in Halifax, there is a tree down on Ovenden Way and the council says heavy rain caused a huge pothole on Huddersfield Road in Salterhebble which led to at least 12 drivers getting flat tyres.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the Upper River Calder, which stretches from Brighouse to Todmorden.

There is also an amber weather warning in place for Calderdale until 6am tomorrow.

Storm Babet: Video update of high water levels in Hebden Bridge as some traders close early amidst amber weather warning and flood alert for river stretching across Calderdale

Salterhebble Hill: Council repair update for giant pothole that caused at least 12 flat tyres on busy Halifax road

High river levels in Sowerby Bridge. Photo by Laura Gilmartin

High river levels in Sowerby Bridge. Photo by Laura Gilmartin

A tree which has come down on Ovdenden Way in Halifax. Photo by Gina Sutcliffe

A tree which has come down on Ovdenden Way in Halifax. Photo by Gina Sutcliffe

The path by the ford at Wellholme Park has been shut off. Photo by Christopher Williams

The path by the ford at Wellholme Park has been shut off. Photo by Christopher Williams

High river level in Hebden Bridge town centre

High river level in Hebden Bridge town centre

