Snow and ice has been causing chaos over the past few days in Calderdale with many services impacted.

One of these services has been waste collections and Calderdale Council has issued updated advice to residents on what to do this week.

Calderdale Council said: “Waste and recycling vehicles have been deployed and will make collections where safe to do so.

“Please leave containers out and crews will collect when they can over the coming days. Crews can only work where it is safe, so this will mostly be on main roads where accessible.

“Please help crews by shaking snow off your recycling and bin lids and make sure bin lids aren’t frozen down, so they can be pulled to the vehicle more easily and less likely to be damaged when emptying.

“Household Waste Recycling Centres will be delayed in opening whilst site staff treat surfaces.”

According to the Met Office, snow is forecast to continue today (Tuesday) with temperatures ranging between 2C and -3C.