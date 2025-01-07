UPDATE: Snow and ice impacts waste and recycling collections in Calderdale - Council issues advice on what to do this week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One of these services has been waste collections and Calderdale Council has issued updated advice to residents on what to do this week.
Calderdale Council said: “Waste and recycling vehicles have been deployed and will make collections where safe to do so.
“Please leave containers out and crews will collect when they can over the coming days. Crews can only work where it is safe, so this will mostly be on main roads where accessible.
“Please help crews by shaking snow off your recycling and bin lids and make sure bin lids aren’t frozen down, so they can be pulled to the vehicle more easily and less likely to be damaged when emptying.
“Household Waste Recycling Centres will be delayed in opening whilst site staff treat surfaces.”
According to the Met Office, snow is forecast to continue today (Tuesday) with temperatures ranging between 2C and -3C.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.