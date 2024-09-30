Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale residents have been warned to prepare for flooding as heavy rain continues to fall.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Calderdale from Todmorden all the way through to Brighouse.

They say flooding is possible between 4pm and 8.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy rain has been falling all day and is expected to continue into the early hours of tomorrow.

The alert is in place until this evening

The Environment Agency has said: “Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Calder, Hebden Water and Walsden Water, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around River Calder and its tributaries from Todmorden to Brighouse.”

People are being urged to avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses, and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

The rain is expected to ease from around 3am tomorrow with most of tomorrow expecting to be a dry day.