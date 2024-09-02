Weather: Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for Halifax, Brighouse, Elland, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 09:29 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for a large section of the UK today (Monday).

The warning is in place until midnight tonight and may cause flooding and disruption in places.

In Calderdale the forecast currently shows rainy conditions until 3pm, with grey skies clearing to lighter cloud into the evening. Highs of 19C.

Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning

The outlook will see cloudy changing to sunny intervals on Tuesday and Wednesday with cloud continuing into Thursday and Friday.

What should I expect during thunderstorm warning?

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with a small chance that some communities could be temporarily cut off by flooded roads

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

