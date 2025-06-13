Weather: Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of the west of the UK tomorrow (Saturday).

The warning is in place from midnight until 6pm and may lead to some disruption.

In Halifax the forecast currently shows cloudy conditions with a risk of thundery showers throughout the day.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of the west of the UK. Picture: MapTiler/OpenStreetMap contributors

It’s set to feel muddy with highs of 25°C.

The outlook is that’s it’s set to turn fresher for Sunday and Monday with westerly winds and mostly dry weather with some bright or sunny spells.

There’s a chance of cloud and some light rain later on Tuesday.

What should I expect?

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

