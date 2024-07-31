Weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office for Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge
Temperatures in recent days have reached 28C but things could be changing.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms tomorrow (Thursday) for the majority of England from 1am to 11.59pm.
Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast on Thursday, and may lead to some disruption.
In Halifax the forecast currently shows rainy conditions with a risk of thunder will hit the area between 5am and 6am. Cloudy conditions into the afternoon with highs of 23C.
What should I expect?
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life
The Met Office outlook for August 2 to August 4 is: “A fine start Friday before cloud and wind increases with a risk of showers. Rain clears east overnight leaving sunny spells and isolated showers Saturday. Turning cloudier and windy Sunday.”
