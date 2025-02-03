Calderdale is in for more snow, possibly on three different days.

Weather experts at the BBC are forecasting snow on three days next week, along with sleet on other days.

With temperatures set to fall, they are predicting light snow on Monday, February 10, Tuesday, February 11 and Thursday, February 13.

The snow next Monday will fall from 5am until around 10am, they say, turning to sleet for the rest of the day until around 8pm when it will become snow once more until around 1am the following day.

Snow in Savile Park in Halifax

Next Tuesday could see snow between 8am and 10am, which would again turn to sleet until lunchtime.

Then there could be more snow on Thursday, February 13 between 7am and 9am.

Temperatures are set to start falling at the weekend, with Saturday’s ranging between 4C and -1C and Sunday’s between 5C and 0C.

Tomorrow, Calderdale is in for light rain for much of the day, with temperatures between 10C and 4C.

Wednesday will be dry with sunny intervals, ranging between 8C and -1C.

Thursday and Friday will also be dry.

Snow at the beginning of January caused widespread disruption across Calderdale, shutting schools and cancelling bus services.

For all the latest Calderdale weather news and information about snow closures and traffic issues, keep an eye on the Courier website.