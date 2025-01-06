Snow in Halifax: What is open and what is closed in Calderdale as snow continues to cause disruption
Many pubs, shops, cafes and churches were shut yesterday because of the weather.
Calderdale Council has advised residents not to travel if possible and today many schools are shut.
You can find a list of confirmed school closures HERE
Buses are also affected, with some services suspended and others running to altered routes.
You can find the latest bus service news HERE
Calderdale Council has announced its waste and recycling collections have been suspended for the day.
Household waste recycling centres – which were shut yesterday – will be delayed in opening today, says the council’s website.
The council’s pools and leisure centres in Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden are understood to be open as normal.
We will update this story with more closed and open confirmations as they are made.
Here are some more places which have confirmed whether they are open or closed today:
Sunny Gym Soft Play and Party Centre in Halifax – closed
Overgate charity shop in Illingworth – open
Coffee Culture at Shibden Park – closed
Le Munch Bunch in Halifax town centre – open
OJ’s Savings in Halifax town centre – closed
Temperance in Halifax town centre – open
Play Mill Cafe in Halifax – closed
PB’s Play Village in Holmfield – closed
Harveys of Halifax – opening at 10am
Family Hubs – closed
Playtopia in Mytholmroyd – open
Calderdale’s libraries – open but closing early, at 4pm
Jamocha in Halifax town centre – open
