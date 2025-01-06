Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snow is continuing to cause disruption and travel issues across Calderdale.

Many pubs, shops, cafes and churches were shut yesterday because of the weather.

Calderdale Council has advised residents not to travel if possible and today many schools are shut.

You can find a list of confirmed school closures HERE

Buses are also affected, with some services suspended and others running to altered routes.

You can find the latest bus service news HERE

Calderdale Council has announced its waste and recycling collections have been suspended for the day.

Household waste recycling centres – which were shut yesterday – will be delayed in opening today, says the council’s website.

The council’s pools and leisure centres in Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden are understood to be open as normal.

We will update this story with more closed and open confirmations as they are made.

Here are some more places which have confirmed whether they are open or closed today:

Sunny Gym Soft Play and Party Centre in Halifax – closed

Overgate charity shop in Illingworth – open

Coffee Culture at Shibden Park – closed

Le Munch Bunch in Halifax town centre – open

OJ’s Savings in Halifax town centre – closed

Temperance in Halifax town centre – open

Play Mill Cafe in Halifax – closed

PB’s Play Village in Holmfield – closed

Harveys of Halifax – opening at 10am

Family Hubs – closed

Playtopia in Mytholmroyd – open

Calderdale’s libraries – open but closing early, at 4pm

Jamocha in Halifax town centre – open