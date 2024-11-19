When will the snow go: Icy patches warning and sub-zero temperatures for Halifax, Elland, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place until 11am today and there was heavy snow last night.
Temperatures will range between 0C and 3C but it is not expected to feel any warmer than 0C and more like -5C by tonight.
The Met Office says: “Sleet or snow may continue to fall across the Pennines and the far south of the region until mid-morning.
“Cloud clearing from the north to sunny intervals. Wintry showers affecting coastal areas as winds strengthen.
“Widespread frost. Some icy patches. Maximum temperature 3C.”
Today is expected to be dry and cloudy for most of the day with some sunshine from mid-morning.
The cloud will clear tomorrow to leave a dry, sunny day but still feeling cold, with temperatures ranging between 3C and -3C and feeling as cold as -7C.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning and temperatures ranging between 3C and -2C but feeling as cold as -6C.
