When will the snow go: Icy patches warning and sub-zero temperatures for Halifax, Elland, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Nov 2024, 06:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
People are being warned there could be icy patches amid sub-zero temperatures in Calderdale today.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place until 11am today and there was heavy snow last night.

Temperatures will range between 0C and 3C but it is not expected to feel any warmer than 0C and more like -5C by tonight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office says: “Sleet or snow may continue to fall across the Pennines and the far south of the region until mid-morning.

There was heavy snow across Calderdale overnightThere was heavy snow across Calderdale overnight
There was heavy snow across Calderdale overnight

“Cloud clearing from the north to sunny intervals. Wintry showers affecting coastal areas as winds strengthen.

“Widespread frost. Some icy patches. Maximum temperature 3C.”

Read More
School snow closures: The Calderdale schools that are closed and open today afte...

Today is expected to be dry and cloudy for most of the day with some sunshine from mid-morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cloud will clear tomorrow to leave a dry, sunny day but still feeling cold, with temperatures ranging between 3C and -3C and feeling as cold as -7C.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning and temperatures ranging between 3C and -2C but feeling as cold as -6C.

Related topics:HalifaxBrighouseCalderdaleMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice