Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Temperatures are set to rise in Calderdale this week – but will this continue into the weekend?

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office, tomorrow (Thursday) will begin overcast changing to sunny by late morning.

Highs of 18C and lows of 6C.

View of Halifax from Beacon Hill

Friday (April 11) is set to be sunny all day with highs of 19C and lows of 4C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures are set to continue to rise into Saturday (April 12) with highs of 20C and lows of 7C.

The forecast is for sun changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

On Sunday (April 13) temperatures will change to highs of 14C and lows of 4C being cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.