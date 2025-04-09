Will it be hot in Halifax this weekend? Weather forecast for next few days in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Brighouse, Elland and Sowerby Bridge
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Temperatures are set to rise in Calderdale this week – but will this continue into the weekend?
According to the Met Office, tomorrow (Thursday) will begin overcast changing to sunny by late morning.
Highs of 18C and lows of 6C.
Friday (April 11) is set to be sunny all day with highs of 19C and lows of 4C.
Temperatures are set to continue to rise into Saturday (April 12) with highs of 20C and lows of 7C.
The forecast is for sun changing to partly cloudy by early evening.
On Sunday (April 13) temperatures will change to highs of 14C and lows of 4C being cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.