Will it be hot in Halifax this weekend? Weather forecast for next few days in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Brighouse, Elland and Sowerby Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Temperatures are set to rise in Calderdale this week – but will this continue into the weekend?

According to the Met Office, tomorrow (Thursday) will begin overcast changing to sunny by late morning.

Read More
Life in Halifax: 23 pictures of the forgotten shops and streets of Halifax from ...

Highs of 18C and lows of 6C.

View of Halifax from Beacon HillView of Halifax from Beacon Hill
View of Halifax from Beacon Hill

Friday (April 11) is set to be sunny all day with highs of 19C and lows of 4C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Temperatures are set to continue to rise into Saturday (April 12) with highs of 20C and lows of 7C.

The forecast is for sun changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

On Sunday (April 13) temperatures will change to highs of 14C and lows of 4C being cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Related topics:HalifaxWeather forecastHebden BridgeSowerby BridgeTodmordenBrighouse

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice