Yellow weather warning: Here is when strong winds will hit Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden
The warning is in place from 6am to 6pm on Sunday (February 23).
The strong winds may lead to some disruption in the area.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “As we shift from a cold easterly weather regime to milder westerly conditions, the Atlantic air brings with it some potentially impactful weather.
"Over the coming days, successive weather fronts bring strong winds and bands of rainfall across the UK with a risk some areas, particularly in the west later in the weekend, could see some low or even medium impacts.”
The Calderdale forecast for over the weekend shows sunny intervals tomorrow (Saturday) with highs of 12C and lows of 6C.
Sunday will see high winds as well as rain throughout much of the day. Highs of 11C and lows of 8C.
What can be expected from the yellow weather warning
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
