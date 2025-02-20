Drones launched and vehicles seized in Calderdale Council's fight against fly-tipping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A council’s fight against fly-tippers has taken to the air and vehicles of offenders are being seized.

Calderdale councillors heard using drones, seizing vehicles used by offenders who had been caught and using the maximum fine of £1,000 were deployed by their authority to combat illegal fly-tippers in 2024.

They were also told another two vehicles used in committing offences have been seized in the first six weeks of this year.

Calderdale Council has now cleared the fly-tipping at Cold Edge Road, Halifax

In a questions-to-Cabinet session at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Coun Kelly Thornham (Lab, Town) asked the council recognised and treated fly-tipping as the serious crime it is and staff deserved praise received from residents for quick and thorough responses.

She hoped the council’s decision to impose the highest possible fines on perpetrators would act as a deterrent.

“Fly-tipping is a cowardly crime.

“Can you provide details of what teams are doing to identify perpetrators?

“And how many fines have been given out in the past year, and how are they benefiting the service?” said Coun Thornham.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said when team attended any areas that had been reported, or fly-tipped waste they found, they searched it for any intelligence or clues, and liaised with communities for any further information including CCTV footage.

“They will deploy and operate their own CCTV equipment – at present we have cameras and a recent addition of drones – which we use throughout the borough in high fly-tipping locations,” said Coun Durrans (Lab, Ovenden).

Coun Durrans said follow-up actions included taking witness statements, searching and seizing vehicles, serving fixed penalty notices and presented cases being prosecuted in court.

“In 2024 the team were able to issue 45 fixed penalty notices for offences and we do impose the highest possible fine on this that are caught fly-tipping – £1,000.

“In addition to that the team have seized eight vehicles which have been used in commission of fly-tipping offences.

“In 2025 the team has already issues nine fixed penalty notices and have been able to seize another two vehicles,” she said.

Coun Durrans said teams worked with communities, West Yorkshire Police and council colleagues to secure results.

Income received from fines is used to offset the costs of tackling the fly-tipping, including those incurred using contractors the council might need to use to remove waste which is beyond the team’s capabilities – due to location or the nature of the fly-tipping, or replacing the team’s own equipment, she said.