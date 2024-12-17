Yellow weather warning: Here's when strong winds will hit Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from 3am until 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday).
Strong and gusty winds may cause some difficult travel conditions across the area.
In Halifax it will be a cloudy, damp and windy to start. Becoming brighter for a time with some sunny spells, eventually turning hazy as cloud and eventually rain will arrive into the evening.
What can be expected from the yellow weather warning
Possibly some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Some delays to road, rail and air transport are possible
