Yellow weather warning: Here's when strong winds will hit Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden

Strong winds are set to arrive in Calderdale tomorrow as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from 3am until 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

Strong and gusty winds may cause some difficult travel conditions across the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

In Halifax it will be a cloudy, damp and windy to start. Becoming brighter for a time with some sunny spells, eventually turning hazy as cloud and eventually rain will arrive into the evening.

What can be expected from the yellow weather warning

Possibly some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some delays to road, rail and air transport are possible