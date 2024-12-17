Yellow weather warning: Here's when strong winds will hit Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Dec 2024, 15:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Strong winds are set to arrive in Calderdale tomorrow as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from 3am until 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

placeholder image
Read More
Read more: 19 of the best performing primary schools in Calderdale according to ...

Strong and gusty winds may cause some difficult travel conditions across the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

In Halifax it will be a cloudy, damp and windy to start. Becoming brighter for a time with some sunny spells, eventually turning hazy as cloud and eventually rain will arrive into the evening.

What can be expected from the yellow weather warning

Possibly some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some delays to road, rail and air transport are possible

Related topics:Hebden BridgeBrighouseHalifaxCalderdaleMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice