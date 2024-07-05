General election 2024 live: Farage wins with Starmer set to be next Prime Minister - results in full
Live: general election 2024 - results in full from across UK
Key Events
More Cabinet Ministers announced including David Lammy
As Sir Keir Starmer’s first Cabinet announcements trickle in, David Lammy has been appointed as Foreign Secretary.
There had been some questions over whether he would keep the role he held in the shadow cabinet after he kept a relatively low profile during the election campaign.
Yvette Cooper has been named Home Secretary and John Healey is the Defence Secretary, No 10 said.
Pat McFadden has been appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
As national campaign coordinator, he has played a central role in shaping Labour’s direction in the run-up to the election.
Rachel Reeves first female Chancellor of the Exchequer
Rachel Reeves has been appointed Sir Keir Starmer’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, becoming the first woman to take charge of the Treasury.
The former Bank of England economist retains the brief she held in the shadow cabinet, as expected.
Starmer appoints first pick for new Cabinet
Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Angela Rayner as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the first pick for his new Cabinet.
The Ashton-under-Lyne MP has also been named his Deputy Prime Minister, Downing Street has said.
Ms Rayner has served as Sir Keir’s deputy leader since 2020.
The country today
Sunak resigns
Here’s what he said as he stepped down as Tory leader
It won't be done today
There will be no final result in the UK General Election on Friday because of a count in the Highlands restarting on Saturday morning.
Labour's day ahead
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to appoint his whole Cabinet on Friday, Labour’s national campaign chief has said.
Pat McFadden told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Keir Starmer will get on with appointing his Cabinet, which we expect to be done by the end of today.
“Certainly the whole Cabinet. That Cabinet will meet tomorrow. And he will have to quickly allocate those responsibilities, give his new Cabinet their marching orders and then there’s big international events coming.
“We have a Nato summit next week. That will be his first moment on the international stage. And while he’s doing that, he will want his new Cabinet to get on with it pretty quickly.”
Sunak to make statement
Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to make a statement at about 10.30am, Downing Street has said.
He will then travel to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the King, where he is expected to formally tender his resignation.
Then it is Sir Keir Starmer’s turn to see the King at the palace. He will be appointed as the country’s next prime minister and asked to form an administration.
Sir Keir will then be driven to Downing Street to address the nation for the first time as prime minister at around 12.20pm.
Timings are subject to change, No 10 said.
Updated numbers
After 641 constituency results had been declared, Labour had won 410 seats with a 33.9% share of the vote.
The Conservatives had 119 seats and a 23.7% vote share.
The Liberal Democrats had won in 71 constituencies with 12.3% of the overall vote, while Reform UK had 14.3% of the vote, translating to success in four seats.
The SNP has eight seats, Plaid Cymru is on four, Sinn Fein has seven and the DUP has four.
The Green Party had 6.8% of the votes and four seats.
Outside Tory leadership contender loses
Tory minister Steve Baker said “thank God I’m a free man” after he was ousted from his Wycombe seat.
The self-styled “Brexit hardman”, who had signalled his intention to launch a Tory leadership bid after the election, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I fought this to win it and I wanted to do my duty and continue. But I am today, thank God, a free man.
“Try being elected to Parliament and you’ll understand. I am able now to resume my life and that is going to be a great blessing to me.
“So I’m afraid I will be honest with the public. Thank God I’m a free man.”
