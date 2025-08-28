Yes, it’s real – Wowcher now does bingo, and the branding is as bold as the deal | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wowcher now offers bingo, slots and casino games – and this deal gives new players 50 free spins on 9 Pots of Gold plus a 100% deposit match up to £200.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Did you know Wowcher does bingo now? We didn’t either…

We’re used to seeing Wowcher serve up cheap spa breaks, dog DNA kits and mysterious getaways to “Europe”… but this might be their wildest side hustle yet. Yep – Wowcher now does online bingo. And not just that – there’s a deal going that gets you 50 free spins on the ‘9 Pots of Gold’ slot game plus a 100% deposit match bonus up to £200. All for a fiver.

It’s all part of Wowcher’s surprisingly lively bingo and slots platform, which now includes access to over 1,000 games, daily cash drops, Happy Hour giveaways and a trophy system that unlocks more rewards the more you play.

What you get for £5:

50 free spins on 9 Pots of Gold, a top-rated slot game with an Irish lucky streak

A 100% match bonus on your first deposit – up to a massive £200

Weekly Happy Hours for extra spins and prizes

Access to daily games and bonus challenges

A chance to win big across a massive library of online bingo rooms and slot games

To claim it, just create a Wowcher Bingo account, deposit £10 or more, and your free spins and bonus cash will drop straight in. You’ll be up and spinning within minutes.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here

Get genuine Manuka honey – the same brand trusted by Dr Hilary Jones £ 7.84 Buy now Buy now Not all Manuka honey is the real deal – but Manuka Doctor’s is. Harvested and packed in New Zealand, every jar is independently tested, certified for MGO content, and traceable back to the hive. That’s why it’s the only brand endorsed by TV health expert Dr Hilary Jones. With over 100,000 five-star reviews and a loyal following among athletes, nutritionists and wellness advocates, it’s a trusted choice for natural immunity support and more. Order a 500g jar of MGO 30+ Manuka Doctor honey for just £7.84 while stocks last

Play Set for Life with 500 lines for steady wins £ 7.50 Buy now Buy now If you like the idea of a regular monthly payout over a giant jackpot, Wowcher’s Set for Life syndicate deal is perfect. This offer gives you 500 Set for Life lines in a 50-person syndicate, entered into Monday and Thursday draws. Each line could win you (and your syndicate) a steady income-style prize, and because you’re part of a group with 500 entries, your odds are much better than playing solo. Like all the other deals, the tickets are official National Lottery entries — no betting, no hassle, just real chances to win and support good causes. At only £7.50, this is a budget-friendly way to join the fun. Sign up for your Set for Life syndicate here If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133