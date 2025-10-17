Calderdale Council puts fostering in winning lane with new inspirational film The Run

Calderdale Council is stepping up its call for more local people to consider fostering with a new powerful short film, The Run.

It tells the story of Tom, an 11-year-old boy who’s always running — from danger, a turbulent home life and to school, for breakfast club, because he's hungry.

When he finally finds a foster family, his running changes direction. For the first time, he’s running towards hope, trust, and belonging.

It puts him in the winning lane.

FIND OUT MORE: Interested in fostering in Calderdale? Visit https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/dio/express-interest-fostering

WATCH FILM: The Run features in our video player at the top of this story or watch here on YouTube

Produced by CAN Digital and funded by over 90 local authority fostering services, including Calderdale Council, the film puts a national spotlight on the urgent need for more foster carers to give children a safe and loving home.

Calderdale currently has more children in care than there are foster families available and the council is appealing for more people to step forward to offer the safety, love and stability that every child deserves.

For those inspired by the film, or moved by the Council’s appeal, there’s an opportunity to find out more.

Calderdale Council virtual fostering information evening is on November 11, 6pm – 7.30pm. | Calderdale Council

Calderdale Council is hosting a free online information event to hear from an experienced foster carer and the Council’s own friendly fostering team on Tuesday, November 11, 6pm to 7.30pm.

SIGN UP: Register your place on the virtual event to learn all about fostering with Calderdale Council. - CLICK HERE.

Fostering with the Council comes with many benefits and support every step of the way, including generous financial allowances, extensive training and development, one-to-one help, local support groups and a close community of foster carers.

Calderdale fostering family Asfa and Sohail | Calderdale Council

Asfa and Sohail Farooq from Calderdale, have been fostering with Calderdale Council for over 10 years, with first-hand experience of how it makes a real difference to young people’s lives.

Sohail, said: “We became interested in fostering after learning many children in care need a loving home and there is a shortage of foster carers, especially within the Asian community.

“Back in 2013, our own children were full-time schooling which allowed Asfa a chance to pursue her own career. She was already looking for something home-based and had enjoyed working with children in a nursery before our marriage. Fostering ticked all the boxes for us and we have never looked back.

“We went with Calderdale Council after contacting several agencies as Calderdale were flexible with our housing arrangement at the time and we were planning a home extension anyway. This was a great choice as Calderdale have a good team supporting us and ensuring everything runs smoothly, allowing us to focus on providing a loving temporary home for children.

“We highly recommend fostering if it can suit your lifestyle as it is rewarding in so many ways. It also gives us great satisfaction that we are making a positive difference in society.”

Earlier this year, Calderdale fostering families — including Asfa and Sohail — took part in a national filming project with CAN Digital, joining others across the UK, to share their insights on fostering.

Their stories now feature in a series of short, factual films to raise awareness of fostering and answer common questions about the journey to those new to fostering.

To hear more from Calderdale foster carers, visit https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/health-and-social-care/children-and-family-care/fostering/hear-from-fostering-families. The website also contains lots of information about the support available and benefits of fostering as well as detail about the process and commitment involved. You can also call 01422 266020, email [email protected] or find out more on Facebook.