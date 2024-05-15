10 more players that FC Halifax Town could target as potential summer signings
By Tom Scargill
Published 15th May 2024, 09:14 BST
We spoke to Joseph Pope from the Off The Line blog, who covers the EFL and non-league football, for his suggestions on who The Shaymen might bring in.
1. Luke Hendrie
With speculation that Tylor Golden could be on his way out of the club with interest from elsewhere, The Shaymen may have to bring in a new right-back and thus Bradford City man Luke Hendrie could be an option. Hendrie was let go by Bradford City at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, and so represents a smart pickup on a free. Good pedigree with England youth experience and having come through the Manchester United academy, he is a player Millington would relish trying to get playing at his level best. He comes off the back of a loan with Hartlepool United and so has recent experience of the league. He is a brave, committed and hard-working defender and if Golden departs, the adage of a first pick could be the deciding factor in him making the move to The Shay rather than a return to The Monkeyhangers. Photo: Getty Images
One area that I think FC Halifax Town could improve on this summer is at left-back. If they do choose to add a first-choice left-back, I'd be pushing the boat out to try and bring Bailey Clements in after his exit from National League winners Chesterfield. Clements spent time out on loan at fellow National League side Eastleigh this year, and so it came as little surprise that be was let go. He is at the age where he needs to be playing regularly, and doing so in an environment and under a coach with a track record for improving young players is a good fit. The left-back is an attacking player who operates almost as a winger with the ball, with his marauding runs from full-back, ability to overlap, and gets good delivery into the final third with a wand of a left-foot and offers Town better end product going forward. Photo: Alex Davidson
An alternative left-back option that The Shaymen could consider signing is Huddersfield Town youngster Luke Daley. He spent time with York City last term, and I think that the defender represents a useful loan option. Prior to joining Huddersfield Town, Daley was a left winger and so despite being moved back to a full-back role he is someone who naturally has those more attacking forward-thinking tendencies. He is always looking to get up the pitch, provide an option out wide and in many ways is in the mould of a modern-day full-back with his energy and technical proficiency. He has already had two loans at the level with Gateshead and York City, albeit with neither has he set the world alight. He is under contract with Huddersfield Town until 2026 and so his move to The Shay would have to be a loan. Photo: York City
The Shaymen need to make smart, free transfer signings during the summer and so one player they could look at - who coincidentally comes off the back of a strong individual campaign, yet was let go by York City - is midfielder Scott Burgess. Burgess featured heavily for The Minstermen this term and ended the campaign with good points in the form of creating chances, registering assists and laying on his team mates with smart movement, a strong passing range, good vision and craft in the final third of the pitch. He may only be a diminutive player, but Burgess is a tricky, nimble talent who is always a safe bet for chance creation in possession. Experience of playing in the EFL and indeed of getting out of this division with Macclesfield Town, he is a useful pickup. Photo: Getty Images