10 more players that FC Halifax Town could target as potential summer signings

1 . Luke Hendrie

With speculation that Tylor Golden could be on his way out of the club with interest from elsewhere, The Shaymen may have to bring in a new right-back and thus Bradford City man Luke Hendrie could be an option. Hendrie was let go by Bradford City at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, and so represents a smart pickup on a free. Good pedigree with England youth experience and having come through the Manchester United academy, he is a player Millington would relish trying to get playing at his level best. He comes off the back of a loan with Hartlepool United and so has recent experience of the league. He is a brave, committed and hard-working defender and if Golden departs, the adage of a first pick could be the deciding factor in him making the move to The Shay rather than a return to The Monkeyhangers. Photo: Getty Images