Another injury blow for Shaymen with midfielder set to be out for at least a month

FC Halifax Town have been dealt another injury blow with the news that midfielder Florent Hoti is expected to be our for at least a month.
By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Nov 2023, 17:55 GMT
Town boss Chris Millington confirmed to the Courier after the 1-0 defeat at Aldershot that Hoti had dislocated his shoulder in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Fylde and will be out for five to six weeks.

"He was just starting to show what he can do,” said Millington, “but we have a squad for a reason and even without him, we created a good number of chances and we'll continue to do that without him."

