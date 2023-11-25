Town boss Chris Millington confirmed to the Courier after the 1-0 defeat at Aldershot that Hoti had dislocated his shoulder in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Fylde and will be out for five to six weeks.

"He was just starting to show what he can do,” said Millington, “but we have a squad for a reason and even without him, we created a good number of chances and we'll continue to do that without him."