Calderdale Council say sale of The Shay was the "only viable option"

Calderdale Council insist selling The Shay was the “only viable option” as its takeover by Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy draws closer.

The council announced its intention to dispose of The Shay at the start of last year, and agreed at a cabinet meeting in March that it would be sold to Mr Davy, who wants the Giants to play there temporarily while a new ground for them is built.

He says he will invest between £2m and £4m in upgrading The Shay to Super League standards, and then intends to sell the stadium to FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers once the Giants move out.

Two community bids were launched in opposition to Mr Davy’s takeover, but both have since been withdrawn.

Strong opposition to Mr Davy’s purchase of the ground have been voiced by some FC Halifax Town fans, who don’t want the stadium to fall into private ownership, and a petition has been launched that is aiming to get 2,000 signatures so the matter is discussed at full council.

The Courier has already spoken to Ken Davy, in a two-part interview, and Halifax MP Kate Dearden this week about the Shay, and has again put questions to the council about the issue:

Are you aware that questions are being asked about how the sale has been handled by the council and an attempt is being made to get 2,000 signatures on a petition to trigger a debate on the matter by full council?

"Any petition would be dealt with in accordance with the petitions policy, if and when submitted,” said Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, Ian Day.

As far as you're concerned, has the council acted properly, correctly and fairly in all dealings with the sale of The Shay?

"Yes, the Council is satisfied that it has acted properly, correctly and fairly in its plans for disposal of the Shay.”

Could the council have acted in a more transparent way with regards to the sale?

"The Council has acted in accordance with its standard approach to the disposal of property. Both the proposal by the community trust and that submitted by Mr Davy were deemed to be commercially confidential, which is usual in such circumstances.”

How much will The Shay be sold for?

"The Council will obtain a final valuation for the Shay once the terms of the sale have been agreed to confirm we have achieved best consideration as required by section 123 of the Local Government Act. An earlier independent valuation confirmed that that the liabilities associated with the stadium are deemed to outweigh its commercial value in its current operation as a sports stadium.”

When will the sale officially go through?

It is not clear at the moment when a sale would be completed as discussions are ongoing.

What safeguards are in place so that the ground always remains a sporting venue?

"The Cabinet decision of March 17, 2025 instructed that a covenant should be included within any sale restricting the use of the Shay as a sporting stadium. The exact wording of the restriction in the transfer would be finalised in consultation with the Council’s legal services."

Why is Ken Davy a more appropriate owner of the ground than a community trust?

The Cabinet considered two proposals for the acquisition of the Shay at its Cabinet meeting of March 17, 2025. One of these was for a community trust and one for a purchase of the freehold. The community trust option that came forward placed an ongoing and unquantifiable financial commitment to the Council. Based on the business cases that came forward, Cabinet determined that their preferred option of the two and the proposal most likely to create a sustainable future for the stadium, was the proposal that was submitted by Ken Davy/Huddersfield Giants."

What do you say to fans who don't want the freehold of the ground sold to a private entity?

"We understand that some supporters many not want to see the Shay sold to a private entity, although some supporters have of course expressed support for the proposal that has come forward from Mr Davy,” said Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans.

"The Council took a decision that it could no longer continue to subsidise the Shay due to the high costs of operating the stadium and the cost pressures elsewhere in the Council’s budget, particularly the escalating costs of supporting vulnerable people, which the Council must prioritise. The investment in the new pitch, facilitated through interest free loans supplied by Mr Davy, is an immediate example of the opportunities that private investment can bring, alongside the grant from the Football Foundation and the support of the Council.

"Ensuring a sustainable future for professional sport is a priority and of the options presented to Cabinet, the sale was determined to be the best and only viable option. Hopefully the continued further investment planned at the Shay by Mr Davy, providing a direct benefit to supporters and the teams alike, will help to reassure anyone that currently has a concern.”