FA Trophy Final: 17 fantastic pictures as Halifax Town celebrate their Wembley victory against Gateshead
Brilliant Halifax Town secured FA Trophy glory against Gateshead as Jamie Cooke bundled in the winning goal against Gateshead.
In front of thousands of Town supporters, the blue defensive wall held strong in what was a battling and, ultimately, winning display against their North East rivals.
In truth, Town were never really ever in danger and come the final whistle both players and supporters burst into celebration.
