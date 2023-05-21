News you can trust since 1853
The fantastic blue army of FC Halifax Town celebrate at Wembley.The fantastic blue army of FC Halifax Town celebrate at Wembley.
FA Trophy Final: 17 fantastic pictures as Halifax Town celebrate their Wembley victory against Gateshead

Brilliant Halifax Town secured FA Trophy glory against Gateshead as Jamie Cooke bundled in the winning goal against Gateshead.

By Matt Reeder
Published 21st May 2023, 20:01 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 20:09 BST

In front of thousands of Town supporters, the blue defensive wall held strong in what was a battling and, ultimately, winning display against their North East rivals.

In truth, Town were never really ever in danger and come the final whistle both players and supporters burst into celebration.

Ready for the off. Town players line up before kick-off.

1. FC Halifax Town v Gateshead

Ready for the off. Town players line up before kick-off. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Jamie Cooke closes in on his winning goal at Wembley against Gateshead.

2. FC Halifax Town v Gateshead

Jamie Cooke closes in on his winning goal at Wembley against Gateshead. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

The moment that won it for Halifax as Jamie Cooke charges down a clearance and bundles the ball into the net.

3. FC Halifax Town v Gateshead

The moment that won it for Halifax as Jamie Cooke charges down a clearance and bundles the ball into the net. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Match hero Jamie Cooke runs away in delight after bundling in the winner against Gateshead this afternoon.

4. FC Halifax Town v Gateshead

Match hero Jamie Cooke runs away in delight after bundling in the winner against Gateshead this afternoon. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

