FC Halifax Town: Calderdale Council issues response after Shaymen game was called off due to waterlogged pitch

Town boss Pete Wild was left unhappy that Halifax Panthers' game against London Broncos on Sunday went ahead despite Town's match being called off the day before.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director of Customer Services, Sarah Richardson, said: “The decision to postpone the Halifax Town fixture on Saturday 5 February was made by the match official following a pitch inspection.

“In preparation for the forecast bad weather, the ground staff worked hard throughout the week and on Saturday morning, right up until the referee called off the game.

The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston

“Further work took place on Sunday and the rugby match official made the decision that the pitch was playable for the rugby fixture.

“We do all we can to ensure the pitch is in the best condition possible, but the decision whether a game goes ahead is always made by the relevant match officials.

“Following every game, a thorough pitch inspection takes place. This week the ground staff have restored the pitch (replacing divots etc) and sand dressed the heavy areas. There is also a ‘verti drain’ treatment planned in preparation for the weekend games. This alleviates water clogging by opening up the pitch to support natural drainage.”