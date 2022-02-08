FC Halifax Town: "I have to be honest, I'm very disappointed," says Wild after Panthers play at The Shay following postponement of Town game
Town boss Pete Wild has expressed his disappointment over the fact that Halifax Panthers' home game against London Broncos went ahead on Sunday a day after his team's match with Bromley was postponed.
Halifax's home clash against Bromley was called off on Saturday afternoon due to a waterlogged pitch, but the Panthers' game against London went ahead the following day, with the hosts winning 28-0.
"I just feel disappointed at how the game was allowed to go ahead for the rugby club on Sunday," said Wild.
"We're both trying to ensure the pitch is in as good a nick as possible, and for that game to go ahead on Sunday, I've got to be honest, was really disappointing.
"I think it's very detrimental to what we're trying to do as a football club, them playing on the Sunday, and I have to be honest, I'm very disappointed."
Wild feels a more co-operative approach between the two clubs would help protect the Shay pitch.
"I think if a game's off on the Saturday, then the game on the Sunday should be off," he added.
"Or vice versa, if a game for them is off on a Friday night, ours should be off on the Saturday.
"We all know that pitch needs investment, but without the investment, we've got to take care of it as much as possible.
"I just don't think that's happened over the weekend."
