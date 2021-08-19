FC Halifax Town: Ex-Millwall defender Debrah joins Shaymen

FC Halifax Town badge logo

Debrah, 20, from Croydon, joined Millwall at the age of ten and started as a striker, before being moved to defence aged 16.

A former Millwall under 23 captain, he had spells on loan at Billericay, Eastbourne Borough and Dulwich Hamlet.

After leaving Millwall last summer, Debrah joined National League South side Dulwich on a permanent basis in August last year.