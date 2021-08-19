FC Halifax Town: Ex-Millwall defender Debrah joins Shaymen
Former Millwall defender Jesse Debrah has joined FC Halifax Town ahead of the new season.
Debrah, 20, from Croydon, joined Millwall at the age of ten and started as a striker, before being moved to defence aged 16.
A former Millwall under 23 captain, he had spells on loan at Billericay, Eastbourne Borough and Dulwich Hamlet.
After leaving Millwall last summer, Debrah joined National League South side Dulwich on a permanent basis in August last year.
He joins fellow defenders Javid Swaby-Neavin and Tyrell Warren in signing for Halifax today (Thursday).