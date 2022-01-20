FC Halifax Town: "I feel we're in a good place," says Wild ahead of Maidenhead clash

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Wild thought his players were tired in their FA Trophy clash at Alfreton on Saturday, which The Shaymen won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

But the Halifax boss feels a game-free week will help his team to rest and recharge before facing Maidenhead and Dagenham and Redbridge away either side of a home clash with Boreham Wood on Tuesday, which will be live on BT Sport.

"Definitely. I gave them the day off on Monday and they were back in Tuesday and they looked refreshed, fresh minds, fresh legs and looking forward to what is a really big week for us," he said.

"We've done it before, we can do it again," Wild said on the week to come, which includes to lengthy away trips either side of a home game against a promotion rival.

"We've just got to keep picking up points.

"If you look at the games this is another really tough week for us and another good test of our football credentials and our character.

"I feel we're in a good place, I trust the players to do their jobs, which makes me feel in a good place.

"But we can't get complacent, we know we're going to get three different tests this week, three different challenges we're going to come up against."

Wild has some selection headaches ahead of Saturday's game, with defender Jack Senior and midfielder Luke Summerfield pushing to keep their places after starting at Alfreton.

"In some areas we've got a lot of strength-in-depth and a lot of players who've had to be patient and wait for their chances," said the Town boss.

"And in other areas we're a little bit thin and that's where we're trying to reinvest.

"One thing about this season is everybody's pushing for a start, pushing for a place in the team, and I think healthy competition is good for a team that's doing well."

Striker Billy Waters has now gone seven matches without a goal, having reached 13 goals by the end of November.

"That doesn't bother me because of what he brings to the team - he got another assist on Saturday," said Wild.

"What he brings to the team is invaluable. When he doesn't score, somebody else scores, it doesn't matter, there's always somebody else who puts the ball in the back of the net.

"But it's his all-round game and what he brings to the team that's important."

On Saturday's opponents, who beat Town's promotion rivals Chesterfield 3-2 on Tuesday, Wild said: "Another tough test. There's certainly been goals the last two times we've seen each other so you can put your money on a nil-niller!

"It'll be another physical test, probably quite similar to Saturday in terms of their approach and how they play, and we know they've got some real threats that can hurt us if we don't deal with them.

"(We're expecting) loads of physicality, loads of effort, loads of hard work, loads of crosses into the box, and loads of set pieces to defend against.

"We're aware of what's coming but we've got to deal with it better than we have done in our last two outings against them."

Wild doesn't think the fact that Maidenhead played in midweek will have any bearing on Saturday's game.

"I think that's irrelevant, I don't buy into that," he said.

"We played Grimsby last Tuesday night after they'd had a week off and we looked stronger and quicker, so I think it's irrelevant.