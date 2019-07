FC Halifax Town have signed goalkeeper Will Appleyard on a one-year contract.

The 19-year-old was released by Stevenage at the end of last season having made just one first-team appearance for the club - in an 8-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic in the Football League Trophy in October 2018.

Appleyard started his career at Crewe and has had loan spells at Royston Town and Bedford Town.

He is Town’s third signing of the summer after deals for midfielder Jack Earing and striker Tobi Sho-Silva.