FC Halifax Town: Shaymen make striker Sho-Silva their second summer signing

FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of striker Tobi Sho-Silva.

The forward joins Town on a one-year deal having spent the last two seasons at Dover, where he was released at the end of last season.

He started his career at Charlton Athletic but never played a first-team game for the club, having loan spells at Welling and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

After leaving Charlton, he joined Bromley where he scored 11 league goals in 38 appearances during the 2016-17 season.

But his time at Dover was less successful, scoring only one league goal over the last two seasons for them - ironically against Halifax at The Shay in August 2017 - although his first-team chances were more limited with the south coast club.

During the last campaign, the 24-year-old front-man had two loan spells at Chelmsford City and Margate.

He is Town’s second signing of the summer after the capture of midfielder Jack Earing from Bolton.