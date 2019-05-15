Former Halifax boss is named LMA Manager of the Year

Former Halifax boss Chris Wilder has been named as the LMA Manager of the Year after guiding Sheffield United to promotion into the Premier League.

Wilder was also named Championship Manager of the Year by the League Managers Association.

The accolades follow on from Wilder being given the Football League's Manager of the Season award.

Wilder was Halifax boss between 2002 and 2008, defying the club’s financial difficulties to reach the Conference play-off final in 2006 and come within 10 minutes of reaching the Football League.