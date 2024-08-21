"He's just a top lad" - Halifax manager Millington's tribute to Sam Johnson after his 400th appearance for the club
Johnson produced a man-of-the-match display in the 1-1 draw, and after the game, Millington praised the attitude and committment of his skipper.
"Club legend isn't he, he's fantastic,” Millington said.
"He's just a top lad, so unassuming, so quite about the way he gos about his work, but he just sets a fantastic example to the rest of the lads about how to be a good, honest, loyal, consistent, reliable professional.
"He doesn't get too high when we win, he doens't get too down when we lose and it's just remarkable in this day and age that you've got a guy who's committed the best years of his career, and I'm sure there's many more of his best years left.
"But he's committed them to one club and we're really lucky it's this club."
