"It was another good night's work for us," says Town boss Lakeland after pre-season win at Clitheroe

Town boss Adam Lakeland says it's good for his players' confidence that the goals are flowing after their 5-0 pre-season hammering of Clitheroe.

Two goals from Florent Hoti and one each from Will Harris, Sean Tarima and Harvey Sutcliffe saw Halifax ease to victory last night, adding to the three goals they scored in defeating a Bolton Wanderers XI in a behind-closed-doors game on Saturday.

"We've scored some really good goals in the last two games," Lakeland told the Courier.

"Some of the play we've been working on in training, we're seeing more and more signs of that coming through.

"We created a lot of opportunities, got into the final third a lot, put some great balls across the box, scored five really good goals and should have had more.

"But creating opportunities, arriving in the final third, scoring goals, and keeping a clean sheet, that's exactly what we wanted to do.

"For the first 15, 20 minutes, the game was incredibly open and we did concede chances on the turnover, which is something we have to tidy up on and eradicate, as a better level of opposition will punish you.

"But overall, I'm pleased. It's good for the lads' confidence to see some of the things we're working hard on through the week in training, coming out in games.

"Obviously the hardest thing to do is score goals and it's good for our confidence that we're scoring plenty at the minute.

"But we know that chances aren't going to be that easy to come by as we start to play against a better level of opposition."

Town started last night's game with a back three and featured only one trialist in the 11.

When asked if the starting side offered any indication of how Town will line up in the first game of the season, Lakeland said: "We just felt with the players we had available, we'd experiment with a slightly different system from the start.

"We had a look at one or two different things, going with two strikers, playing Will and Cookie up there together, playing a back three and wing-backs.

"It's important we can play different systems so we can adapt as and when we need to throughout the season and I was pleased with a lot of what I saw.

"There were bits that still need a lot of work but we've got a new group and new faces so we're still establishing those partnerships, relationships and that understanding on the pitch.

"But it was another good night's work for us."

Lakeland says he is pleased with how preparations are going so far, with Town's opening league game now three-and-a-half weeks away.

"All I'm ever really looking for is signs, game by game, that we're showing signals of improving, and I feel we are," he said.

"I feel like individuals are gettig stronger in every aspect, physically first and foremost, because it is pre-season.

"The more you push people, you're then developing the mentality and that resilience, that robustness to play games.

"With that level of physicality, comes the technical aspect where the touch gets a bit better and the feel to the game gets a bit better.

"The detail to the work gets a bit better and the tactical aspect, I feel like we're getting better all the time, but we've still got to keep working really hard because we're only about halfway through pre-season and we've still got a lot of hard work to do.

"But I'm pleased with how the lads are playing at the minute."

Lakeland said every training session so far has touched on physical, mental, technical and tactical preparations.

"Probably the only things we haven't touched on at all is our organisation off restarts, so throw-ins, corners, free kicks," he said.

"So we'll probably start to lay a few principles down for that at the back end of this week.

"But I've always been a big believer that you've got to lay down the foundations for the season in this six week block, and then throughout the season, it's a case of fine tuning them and rubber stamping everything, and building that familiarity throughout the players, so that it's ingrained into them when they're going onto the pitch."

The Town boss said there could be another new signing added to the squad by the ene of the week.

"Yeah, we're moving a bit closer on one or two," he said.

"Hopefully things move well and if everything falls into place we might have another one, or maybe two, in the building by the weekend.

"We keep on working round the clock to do what we need to do and get in what we need to get in." Lakeland also said a couple of National League North teams have enquired about one of his players.

"We'll see how that develops in the next week or so," he added.

On whether any of the remaining trialists at the club had a chance of being signed, Lakeland said: "Potentially. We've obviously whittled that right down from what we had on Saturday.

"I think there was three or four who have been with us, and they were involved on Saturday, who are no longer with us and we thank them for coming in and wish them well for the coming season.

"The couple we've still got have done well. They're both at different stages, it's fair to say, and we'll just see what transpires in the coming days and weeks with them."

One of those trialists is ex-Town midfielder Luke Summerfield.

"We invited him in so we could have a look at him," Lakeland said.

"He's obviously had a really bad injury last season, and missed a lot of football, but he's a great lad and he's been a really good player throughout his career.

"We invited him to come and do some of pre-season with us but it's one we're happy to be patient with.

"We've got to allow him to go at his own pace really. I'm more than comfortable doing that.

"He's had a long lay-off but he's not missed a single session.

"We were happy to integrate him into games when he felt ready, physically and mentally, to get some minutes.

"He did 30 minutes on Saturday against Bolton, and another 30 (against Clitheroe) and that'll only work in his favour as he continues to get back to where he wants to be.

"As to what'll happen moving forwards, I haven't even really given that much consideration at this point.

"Summers is just enjoying being in, enjoying training every day, knowing he's closer to where he wants to be and whatever happens, whether there's something on the table for him in a couple of weeks' time or not, he's well regarded by everybody I've come across at Halifax Town so far."

Midfielder Tom Pugh missed the game with a niggle, which will be assessed later this week, while goalkeeper Nat Ford is expected to return to training next week after missing the last two friendlies with a slight quad injury.

It has been confirmed that Town will be in group D of this season's National League Cup along with Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Newcastle United, Sunderland, Boston United, Gateshead and Scunthorpe United.

"I think we had a lot of benefit from it last season I believe, buillding those links with clubs higher up the pyramid," Lakeland said.