Millington says it will be "touch and go" whether Shaymen can add to squad before Saturday's game at Southend

Town boss Chris Millington says it's "touch and go" whether he will be able to add to his squad in time for Saturday's game at Southend United.

The Shaymen look set to be without attackers Jamie Cooke and Florent Hoti for the game, both of whom have been regular starters this season.

Their injuries have steered Halifax towards trying to bring in reinforcements, but it's unclear as yet if the squad will be bolstered in time for the weekend.

"We're working on some, we've got a couple of irons in the fire," Millington said.

"We have missed out on one, which is a blow because we were under the impression the lad was very keen to come to us.

"But there are two other players we're very keen on trying to attract to the club as well that we're working on at the moment.

"We'll know more in the next couple of days but it'll be touch and go whether or not we can get them done before Saturday."

Town are hoping Billy Waters will be fit after he picked up a knock which would have kept him out of the game against Fylde.

Waters' loan from Wrexham is due to expire after the Southend game.

Florent Hoti has been ruled out of Saturday's game due to tendonitis, although a timescale on the issue is not yet known.

"It's one we'll have to keep assessing and see how much discomfort he's experiencing," Millington said.

On Jamie Cooke's hip injury, the Halifax manager said: "It's a similar situation, related to pain threshold and what have you.

"He is still struggling with it so it's highly unikely he'll be available.

"When it occurred we had hoped he might be back for Southend but that looks highly unlikely."

Adan George and Harvey Sutcliffe are in contention for the game though after recovering from their recent injuries.

The Shaymen didn't train on Monday due to snow at their training ground, but were due to train on Tuesday using an alternative venue.

"We've got options lined up for the rest of the week," said Millington, who insists they will be fully prepared for Saturday's game.

"You want the best facilities available all of the time but in truth, we needs balls, bibs and cones and then we can do the prep we need really.

"We're very mindful of the fact we don't make excuses so we'll have what we need to get ourselves prepared for Southend."

It remains unclear whether Millington will be on the touchline for Saturday's game or be serving a touchline ban following his dismissal at half-time in the 0-0 draw at Altrincham on Boxing Day.

Read more from the Town boss later this week on the Courier website and in Thursday’s paper.