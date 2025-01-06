New date for Halifax's home game against AFC Fylde

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Jan 2025
FC Halifax Town’s home game against AFC Fylde has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 4 (7.45pm).

The game was originally scheduled for New Year’s Day but was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

It was then rescheduled for Saturday, January 4 but was postponed again due to freezing temperatures leaving the Shay pitch unplayable.

