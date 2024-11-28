"Things haven’t really clicked into gear yet" - FC Halifax Town v Southend United: Opposition Focus

We spoke to Chris Phillips from the Southend Echo for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town’s opponents on Saturday.

What have you made of Southend's season so far?

“It’s been rather up and down. I think most fans would have expected Southend to be higher up the table at this stage but for a variety of reasons that hasn’t happened. Every time it seems as though the season has kicked on it hasn’t quite materialised and things haven’t really clicked into gear yet. There have already been quite a few ups and downs but there always is following Southend.”

What have the fans made of it - did they expect Southend to be higher up the table than they are at the moment?

Southend boss Kevin Maher

“I think yes is the instinctive answer here. The team over-achieved last season and with issues concerning the club’s ownership resolved over the summer I think the expectation was for Southend to really kick on and be challenging for the play-offs. It’s never that straight forward though is it and, in hindsight, I think the club has been broken for so long it was always going to take time to really get it back on track.”

What do you think they can achieve this season?

“Honestly who knows with Southend! I think if a settled team can be established and they can eliminate some individual mistakes I do think they will climb up the table compared to where they are now. I’m confident it will be a top half finish but I gave up trying to predict anything to do with Southend a very long time ago.”

Who have been your star performers so far?

“Gus Scott-Morriss started the season on fire and quickly got nine goals which is incredible for a right wing-back. He hasn’t scored for a little while but he’d certainly be up there for the player of the year so far as would defender Harry Taylor who is very consistent. Oli Coker and James Morton have done well in more recent weeks but it’s probably quite telling I haven’t mentioned any forward players here unfortunately.”

What type of team can Halifax expect to come up against on Saturday?

“Southend have been quite inconsistent so it’s hard to tell. They were very good against Charlton and Forest Green but then very poor at Altrincham. Southend will always look to try and win the game. They’re not a team who will pack men behind the ball to try and get a point so hopefully that makes for a good game. Blues switched to 4-3-3 for Tuesday night’s clash at Woking having previously lined up in a 3-5-2 formation for quite some time so that’s been a recent change. From Southend’s perspective the game at Woking was ruined by a red card to Cav Miley early in the second half so it was tough to really give an accurate review of how the system change worked.”

Who will be your dangermen and why?

“It’s a tough one to answer this. There isn’t a dangerman as such who instantly springs to mind. Blues haven’t had a striker scoring regularly this season. Bim Pepple is the highest scoring forward with four goals while midfielder Oli Coker has a good eye for goal. Gus Scott-Morriss is still top-scorer with nine and I love his enthusiasm for the game but can a right-back be picked as a danger-man? I’ll let other people decide on that one!”

Injuries/suspensions?

“Cav Miley is suspended after he was sent off during the 0-0 draw at Woking on Tuesday night. Defender Joe Gubbins has been out since the end of October with an Achilles issue but has resumed light training. Saturday could still be too soon for him though.”

Likely line up and formation?

(4-3-3): Andeng Ndi, Scott-Morriss, Taylor, Crowther, Morton, Husin, Coker, Pepple, Bonne, Walker.