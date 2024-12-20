“We expect to provide an update early in the New Year," says Calderdale Council on the future of The Shay
It’s almost a year since the council announced their intention to dispose of the stadium in order to cut costs.
But since then, it’s been a long wait for fans of FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers for news of any progress.
Calderdale Council said in September they hoped there will be progress made on the future of The Shay before the end of the year.
The Halifax Courier exclusively revealed earlier this week that a group of individuals had been working on plans for a not-for-profit organisation to run The Shay.
A Calderdale Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of an initial proposal from the community group, and are in the early stages of discussions with them.
“We will consider the proposal along with the other options for the future of the Shay Stadium, working with all interested parties.
“We expect to provide an update early in the New Year.”
