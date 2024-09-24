Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale Council say they hope there will be progress made on the future of The Shay before the end of the year.

The council announced at the start of the year that they intended to dispose of the stadium, and have suggested their preferred outcome is that the day-to-day running of the ground is shared by FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers.

Town are embroiled in a dispute with the council over compensation relating to moving three of their games at the back end of last season due to the pitch being unplayable.

The Panthers, meanwhile, have recently overcome a short-term funding crisis to pay on an HMRC bill but appear to be facing an uncertain financial future.

A Calderdale Council spokesperson said: “We understand the importance of the future of the Shay stadium, especially for fans of FC Halifax Town and the Halifax Panthers Rugby Club. “Discussions continue with both clubs, and we hope that there will be greater clarity on this issue towards the end of the year.”

In a statement, the Halifax Panthers said: "Separately to the fundraising initiatives the club continues to engage with several interested parties relating to the future of the Shay and professional rugby league in the town."

FC Halifax Town have been contacted for comment.