Halifax athlete Burgin in Olympic and Paralympic Futures Programme
Halifax's Max Burgin is one of the athletes on the Olympic and Paralympic Futures Academy Programme for 2021/22.
The programme, which is supported by Nike, is a key step in the pathway to support athlete and coach development with the aim to progress to become a successful senior athlete, and transition onto the World Class Programme (WCP) in the next cycle and support those who have highlighted the potential to succeed at future Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The programme works closely with the Home Country Athletics Federations to provide progressive learning squad environments for performance athletes to grow and develop in a safe, but challenging and inspiring setting.
The Olympic Futures programme is split into three levels: Futures Academy, Futures Transition and Relay, while the Paralympic programme is the Futures Academy.
Burgin, 19, who registered a European U20s 800m record with a sensational victory in the Golden Spike meeting, last May, will continue his membership at Futures Transition level.