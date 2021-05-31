The Sparkle Coach: Create your own power plan to supercharge your life

Whilst we might witness certain trends and gain a better understanding of mass appeal, at the same time, the best customer service or in this case fitness programmes are human-centered around the individual they’re tailored to.

There are obviously many anatomical differences between genders, differing nutritional requirements, hormone differences, and bone density considerations (women typically reach peak bone density between 25 and 30, and bone density typically starts gradually decreasing around age 35 — more slowly at first, then faster as oestrogen production decreases during menopause for example).⁠

Women’s wellbeing practitioner Sarah Leah Cobham who works holistically with an individual’s evolving energy cycles, says: “Females from 35 years old should take Red Clover to help combat decreasing oestrogen. It's a natural oestrogen that balances out hormone fluxes and helps our bodies with energy levels which affect our mental well being.”

The Sparkle Coach

As hormones play a big factor when it comes to a woman’s health and fitness in terms of nutrition and exercise. Individuals need to work with their own energy cycles, to supercharge themselves rather than battle against natural rhythms such as the Circadian Rhythm (sleep-wake cycle, impacting all humans) and the Infradian Rhythm of the menstrual cycle for women during their reproductive years.

After all, female bodies are even more complex and advanced than the best developed software as they are built to print 3d babies. Which leads to more adaptations if women become pregnant!

As Alisa Vitti, author of the Woman Code Author, points out who adopts a positive mindset around a woman’s ‘Power Cycle’ (which a woman experiences between puberty and menopause) which she breaks down into different phases:

1 Follicular phase (before you ovulate, after your period) can be a great time to stimulate and begin new projects and collaborate.

2 Ovulatory phase (when you’re ovulating) is a good time to open up and work with new people.

3 Luteal phase (before you have your period) can be a time to take action although sleep can be disturbed at this point as Our Remedy’s Doctor Ramlah Tariq explains: "Your hormones adjust during the luteal phase of your cycle there are decreased melatonin secretions.

4 Then your Menstrual phase (your period) is downtime and inward time to evaluate life. Alisa Vitti says: “It’s not focused on the what for women, it’s the when. A beautiful balance nature provides for women.”

As holistic skin specialist, Abigayle Andre, a former bodybuilder, explains that when you’re menstruating it’s important to switch your usual running routine or lifting weights for example with Yoga, Pilates or a walk in nature.

She says: “During this phase, our body wants to rest and recoup - so going hard at the HIIT or weights is counterproductive during this time. Adequate rest and recovery are just as important as an activity when it comes to our health!”

It’s incredible how our hormones can impact our total wellbeing so it's vital that health and fitness professionals understand the whole woman and take into account her individual needs and of course, for us to listen to our own mind and body when looking after our health.

Regardless of gender, creating your own ‘Power Plan’ or ideally with the assistance of a holistic wellness specialist, we can feel invigorated and work with our minds and bodies to achieve peak performance and achieve our optimal feel-good factor!