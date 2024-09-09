Halifax Panthers to face winding up order by HMRC on Wednesday
The Panthers issued an appeal late last week to their fans for urgent financial support, saying the club was at immediate financial risk unless funds could be raised.
In a letter to supporters and sponsors, Lee Kenny says unless the club paid an HMRC tax bill by next week, the future of the club will be under threat, while staff and players have not been fully paid this week due to financial problems.
And it has now emerged that the club is the subject of a winding up order by HMRC on Wednesday at 10.30am.
The Panthers beat Dewsbury Rams 34-6 at The Shay on Sunday.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise money for the club and has reached over £5,000 so far.
The club has been contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.