Halifax Panthers say they are working around the clock to ensure they avoid being wound up.

It has emerged that the club will be the subject of a winding up hearing by HMRC on Wednesday morning.

The news comes after the club released a statement late last week asking fans for urgent help and revealed theyir future was at immediate risk unless they received financial assistance.

In a statement, the club said: “The whole Panthers family are coming together to get past this financial challenge.

"We are working around the clock to get the HMRC bill paid before the deadline and remove the immediate threat to the club.

“The fans have been incredible and donations have been flowing in to the Independent Supporters Trust, providing a vital financial lifeline.

"We’ve still a long way to go in order to put the club back on a sustainable footing beyond Wednesday’s deadline and the directors continue to explore all avenues to stabilise the club.

"Fans wishing to donate can do so at https://www.faxtrust.org/product-category/donations/.”