Hailey Dundavan.

Hailey Dundavan, has been a key member of the Halifax women’s rugby team for over 10 years, serving roles as the women’s team’s club manager, captain, bar staff and board member during her time at Ovenden Park.

Her appointment was therefore an easy decision for other board members, and highlights the commitment to diversity and inclusion at Halifax.

Halifax RUFC Club President Tim Greenwood said: “This [appointment] will not only strengthen our infrastructure at Halifax RUFC, but will send a message out to the rugby fraternity of Yorkshire and England as to how important female members and players are at our club.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Hailey has been a member for many years and it will be a great honour as President to work alongside her."

Rugby has been a huge part of Hailey’s life ever since she joined the club in 2008, and she has shown a huge commitment to the organisation, alongside running her own business as a gymnastics coach and being a dedicated mother to her young son George.

She said: “This club and the people within it, hold an incredibly special place in my heart. I cannot wait to continue to build our hub for the benefit of this community. My life is very closely linked to Halifax RUFC and the rugby family, I even met my husband at the club, and my four year old son loves tearing round the club house after matches."

Halifax RUFC has been a vital part of the Halifax community since it moved to its current home of Ovenden Park in 1925, and has been dedicated to its female rugby team ever since its inception in 1996.

The club currently has two men's squads, two women's squads and one Colts team. They also have a mixed ability team, Halifax Magpies, who are raising funds to travel to the International Mixed Ability World Cup in Ireland in June this year.

Outgoing Chairman Grayham Smith said: “Ladies rugby at Ovenden Park has improved greatly over recent seasons and Hailey has contributed in no small part to that continuing improvement.