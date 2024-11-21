Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch bodycam footage of the moment police chase a phone snatcher, before finding a machete during his arrest.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police arrested an alleged armed phone snatcher after witnessing a theft.

Police say officers witnessed the suspected thief snatch a phone on CCTV, and by following him were able to connect him to a further three snatches.

In the video, we see the alleged thief riding away on a bike as officers run after him. On arresting him, an officer finds a roll of tin foil and a machete in his possession. The thief can be heard saying, “Cool you caught me, fair enough”.

The incident happened in Piccadilly Circus in London.

Police say they recovered nine mobile phones and the suspect was taken to custody.