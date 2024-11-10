Police have released the footage in an appeal for information after seven knifepoint robberies have taken place at shops in recent weeks - with a cash reward offered by Crimestoppers.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic CCTV shows the moment a brave shopkeeper fought off a suspected armed robber with a mop.

Police have released the footage in an appeal for information after significant amounts of cash have been stolen from shops during seven robberies in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In each of the incidents, police say the offender has been armed with a knife, but has not harmed anyone physically.

Moment brave shopkeeper fends off armed robber with a mop. | Derbyshire Constabulary

The incidents took place in Derby and Ilkeston.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information they exclusively receive which significantly assists officers in their investigation.

Chief Inspector Chris Thornhill said: “These offences have understandably caused concern and a team of detectives are following a number of lines of enquiry in an effort to bring the man responsible to justice. I know there are people in the community who know who this man is – and they know that the right thing to do is to come forward”.

The first three incidents happened on October 5:

Location: Best One shop in Roosevelt Avenue, Derby

Date and Time: 5 October between 6pm and 6:26pm

Description of offender: Man wearing black jogging bottoms and distinctive orange hooded top and carrying a small kitchen knife.

Location: Shop Smart in Reginald Road, Derby

Date and Time: 5 October between 7.45pm and 8.31pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description of offender: Man wearing orange jumper and a balaclava covering his face.

Location: Wilmorton Stores, Post Office, London Road, Derby

Date and Time: 5 October at 9:32pm

Description of offender: Wearing a bright orange hooded top, black trousers and blue and white Converse trainers and a grey glove on his left hand.

On October 6 another shop was targeted:

Location: Co-op, Lexington Road, Derby

Date and Time: 6 October between 9.47pm and 22:26

Description of offender: Black hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms, white and black Nike trainers and navy-blue mask on his face.

On October 14, a fifth shop was robbed, this time in Ilkeston:

Location: Co-op in Summerfields Way South, Ilkeston

Date and Time: 14 October between 9.50pm and 10:03pm

Description of offender: Wearing a grey coat, navy jacket, white cap, black trousers, and black shoes. Also wearing a face covering and gloves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was then a gap of three weeks to the next two incidents in Derby which took place on November 6 and 7:

Location: T&E Masons Newsagents, Lime Grove, Chaddesden, Derby

Date and Time: 6 November at 4.40pm.

Description of offender: Wearing a black jacket over a navy hoodie, white cap, black tracksuit trousers, black trainers and a snood covering his face.

Location: Co-op, Smalley Drive, Oakwood, Derby

Date and Time: 7 November at 9:58pm and 10.04pm.

Description of offender: Wearing dark joggers, a grey jacket with a navy hood up, a dark cap and wearing a face covering.

Derbyshire Constabulary ask anyone with information to contact them , with the reference 24000595055. To anonymously contact Crimestoppers call 0800 555 111, or visit the Crimestoppers website .