Another big show is set to arrive in Halifax at The Piece Hall this summer

Chart-topping folk-rock band Levellers are set to headline The Piece Hall in Halifax for ‘A Beautiful Day Out’ the sister event to their award-winning independent festival ‘Beautiful Days’.

The news comes a few weeks after Mercury Prize Winning rock band Elbow were announced to play at the venue.

In the spirit of the festival, Levellers have created a line-up of alternative artists to provide a unique day out in the picturesque Halifax venue.

Joining Levellers will be Bradford heroes Terrorvision, a band widely known for chart hits like ‘Tequila’ and ‘Perseverance’ with six studio albums to their name and a committed UK following that recently saw the band sell out Manchester’s Ritz venue 6 months in advance of their 2019 show there.

Included on the bill are Nottinghamshire-based Ferocious Dog, a UK folk-punk band who amongst others have toured with New Model Army and The Wonder Stuff alongside over 30 years of UK and international touring.

Propping up the bill are Leeds’ very own Eureka Machines. Led by charismatic Sisters of Mercy collaborator Chris Catalyst the pop-rock band have carved out a reputation as one of the regions’ finest live acts and completes a unique line-up of entertainment from some of the most established and reputable performers in the UK rock scene.

The event will take place on Saturday 29 June in the Grade I listed Piece Hall.

Tickets for A Beautiful Day Out will go on sale on Wednesday (February 13) 9am from www.seetickets.com and www.lunatickets.co.uk.

The Piece Hall will be running an exclusive pre-sale from their website on Tuesday (February 12). To find out how to access these pre-sale tickets please see www.thepiecehall.co.uk