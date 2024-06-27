The French music pioneers – aka Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel – celebrated the 25th anniversary of their cult debut album Moon Safari by playing it in full for a sell-out 6,000 crowd at the historic Halifax venue.

The Piece Hall’s iconic courtyard was the perfect setting for such timeless Air classics as ‘La Femme D’Argent’, ‘Sexy Boy’, ‘All I Need’, ‘New Star In The Sky’ and ‘Le Voyage De Penelope’.

Playing inside a specially designed light installation, which bathed the arena in colour, Nicolas and Jean-Benoît continued with ‘Radian’, ‘Venus’ and ‘Highschool Lover’.

Air were supported on the night by DJ Izzy Lindqwister.

Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with Mercury Prize-winner Michael Kiwanuka, Underworld tomorrow night and Tom Odell on Sunday night.

All photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Air amazed the crowd in Halifax last night

The crowd at The Piece Hall last night

The special light installation bathed the courtyard in colour

Thousands flocked to the show last night