Rockers Placebo brought fans an epic energy-filled show filled with all their hits.

The show was opened by special guests Friedberg.

And there was even a proposal, with one fan asking his partner to marry him via the big screen. And she said yes!

The summer shows continue tonight with electronic music pioneers Air followed by Michael Kiwanuka tomorrow night, Underworld on Friday night and Tom Odell on Sunday night.

Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk.

1 . Placebo tour: Photos of crowds enjoying last night's rocking Placebo gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax Queing outside The Piece Hall for the Placebo concert. Aimee Hargreaves and Jozef TancosPhoto: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

