Placebo tour: Photos of crowds enjoying last night's rocking Placebo gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Jun 2024, 12:34 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2024, 12:35 BST
Another huge name was drawing music fans to Halifax’s Piece Hall last night.

Rockers Placebo brought fans an epic energy-filled show filled with all their hits.

The show was opened by special guests Friedberg.

And there was even a proposal, with one fan asking his partner to marry him via the big screen. And she said yes!

The summer shows continue tonight with electronic music pioneers Air followed by Michael Kiwanuka tomorrow night, Underworld on Friday night and Tom Odell on Sunday night.

Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Queing outside The Piece Hall for the Placebo concert. Aimee Hargreaves and Jozef Tancos

Queing outside The Piece Hall for the Placebo concert. Aimee Hargreaves and Jozef TancosPhoto: Jim Fitton

Queing outside The Piece Hall for the Placebo concert. Allan Monk and Sarah Tebbutt

Queing outside The Piece Hall for the Placebo concert. Allan Monk and Sarah TebbuttPhoto: Jim Fitton

Queing outside The Piece Hall for the Placebo concert.

Queing outside The Piece Hall for the Placebo concert.Photo: Jim Fitton

Queing outside The Piece Hall for the Placebo concert. From the left, Al Human, Danni Casey, Ashley Allen and Alex English

Queing outside The Piece Hall for the Placebo concert. From the left, Al Human, Danni Casey, Ashley Allen and Alex EnglishPhoto: Jim Fitton

