Rockers Placebo brought fans an epic energy-filled show filled with all their hits.
The show was opened by special guests Friedberg.
And there was even a proposal, with one fan asking his partner to marry him via the big screen. And she said yes!
The summer shows continue tonight with electronic music pioneers Air followed by Michael Kiwanuka tomorrow night, Underworld on Friday night and Tom Odell on Sunday night.
