Brodstock photos: See all our pictures from yesterday's amazing music festival at Calderdale rugby club

Thousands flocked to enjoy another brilliant year of Brodstock.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

A host of local bands performed at Old Brodleians rugby club yesterday (Saturday) for a delighted sell-out crowd.

There was also plenty for youngsters to enjoy at the family-friendly festival including bouncy castles, netball, martial arts and a forest school.

The annual event is a huge fundraiser for local good causes and organisers have already pledged £5,000 each to Overgate Hospice, Andy’s Man Club, Calderdale MS Group and Old Brodleians rugby club from ticket sales alone.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

