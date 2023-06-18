A host of local bands performed at Old Brodleians rugby club yesterday (Saturday) for a delighted sell-out crowd.

There was also plenty for youngsters to enjoy at the family-friendly festival including bouncy castles, netball, martial arts and a forest school.

The annual event is a huge fundraiser for local good causes and organisers have already pledged £5,000 each to Overgate Hospice, Andy’s Man Club, Calderdale MS Group and Old Brodleians rugby club from ticket sales alone.