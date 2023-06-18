Brodstock photos: See all our pictures from yesterday's amazing music festival at Calderdale rugby club
Thousands flocked to enjoy another brilliant year of Brodstock.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST
A host of local bands performed at Old Brodleians rugby club yesterday (Saturday) for a delighted sell-out crowd.
There was also plenty for youngsters to enjoy at the family-friendly festival including bouncy castles, netball, martial arts and a forest school.
The annual event is a huge fundraiser for local good causes and organisers have already pledged £5,000 each to Overgate Hospice, Andy’s Man Club, Calderdale MS Group and Old Brodleians rugby club from ticket sales alone.
Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.
