Suggs on stage at The Piece Hall. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall
Suggs on stage at The Piece Hall. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Piece Hall gigs: Photos of Madness and audience enjoying band's second storming night at historic Piece Hall in Halifax

Thousands more people were treated to an awesome night of music as Madness played a second gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST

Pop’s “nutty boys” provided the perfect start to what is set to be a summer of huge concerts at the historic venue with two incredible sell-out shows in as many days.

The band, who were supported by Stone Foundation, delivered another hit-packed show which included such classics as ‘One Step Beyond’, ‘Lovestruck’, ‘Our House’, ‘Wings Of A Dove’, ‘House Of Fun’, ‘Embarrassment’, ‘Baggy Trousers’ and ‘It Must Be Love’.

Live at The Piece Hall 2023 continues tonight (Sunday) with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

There are a host more headline shows afterwards running right through until August including Queens of The Stone Age on Tuesday, The War On Drugs on Wednesday, Rag’n’Bone Man on Friday and The Jacksons on Saturday.

Enjoying the show. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Piece Hall gigs: More photos of Madness and audience enjoying band's second storming night at historic Piece Hall in Halifax

Enjoying the show. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Both nights were a huge hit. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

2. Piece Hall gigs: More photos of Madness and audience enjoying band's second storming night at historic Piece Hall in Halifax

Both nights were a huge hit. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Madness are the first of a host of huge bands playing at The Piece Hall this summer. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

3. Piece Hall gigs: More photos of Madness and audience enjoying band's second storming night at historic Piece Hall in Halifax

Madness are the first of a host of huge bands playing at The Piece Hall this summer. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Thousands of people enjoyed the gig. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

4. Piece Hall gigs: More photos of Madness and audience enjoying band's second storming night at historic Piece Hall in Halifax

Thousands of people enjoyed the gig. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

