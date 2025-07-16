Acts to have filled the historic courtyard with fans so far include James, Deftones, Busted, Olly Murs, Human League, Simple Minds , Weezer, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man.
But there are plenty more acts still to come, from Paul Heaton and Roger Daltrey to The Libertines and Smashing Pumpkins.
And some of the shows taking place over the coming weeks still have tickets left available to buy.
Here are the concerts which you can still buy tickets for, according to The Piece Hall’s website.
