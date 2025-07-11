Committed fans have been queuing for hours outside Halifax’s Piece Hall to get a place at the front of the stage at this year’s shows – some even from as early as 2am.

That is one of the revelations from Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, who has written for the Courier about how this summer’s gigs have been going so far.

There have been some incredible performances already, including from Deftones, Olly Murs, James and Simple Minds.

And there are still plenty more to come before the end of August.

Crowds at The Piece Hall

Ms Chance-Thompson said one of the “loveliest” moments so far has been when The Script facilitated a proposal on stage.

"This wasn’t a 30-second ‘shout out’ to the happy couple but a full-on experience where frontman Danny pulled a (not so random) woman out of the crowd to serenade her and slow dance to her favourite song.

"Then her partner (now fiancé) appeared on stage to get down on one knee in front of 6000 people.

"What a moment, there wasn’t a dry eye in the hall!

Busted are the one of the bands who have played so far

"Maybe they’ll come back and get married in our stunning and versatile venue! Congratulations again to Claire and Ryan.”

She said the wildest crowd award would go to the Deftones fans – but she also said metal fans are “some of the best-behaved we see”.

"This passionate community which thrives in Calderdale really look after each other,” she explained.

But she said there was an abundance of lost property after the gig, with many finding they had lost belongings from their pockets while moshing.

"We had quite a collection of phones, watches, keys and bank cards in the visitor centre the next day,” she said. “And even a passport we fortunately managed to reunite with its owner before he jetted off on holiday two days later.”

Ms Chance-Thompson added: “There’s a bit of a tie for the most dedicated and committed fans. People wanting to secure a barrier spot for Dean Lewis turned up at 2am in the morning.

"But a number of fans who’d been at the front for Olly Murs came straight out of the venue at 10.30pm - preparing to queue for The Script the next day!”

She gave special thanks to The Piece Hall’s “phenomenal” head of security and her superb team who go “above and beyond” to make sure all visitors, especially younger audience members, are cared for.

"I’d urge you to check out our stores on gig days – as you never know who you might bump into!” she added.

"And on any day, they have the most amazing range of art, books, fashion, jewellery, games and gifts galore!

"Times are not easy for small independent retailers - a little support for them goes a long way. So if you’re a fan of small businesses – please support them. They need cheering on more than ever right now!”

Keep an eye on the Courier website from photos and news from all The Piece Hall’s summer gigs.

For tickets, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/