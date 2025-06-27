Scores of Dean Lewis fans were treated to an extra – and very special – performance after the singer’s show in Halifax last night.

As this video shows, the hit singer surprised those gathered outside The Piece Hall after his gig by coming out to give an acoustic performance of some of his songs.

He also posed for photos with fans and signed keepsakes.

Piece Hall staff facilitated the impromptu gig, ensuring Dean, his band and all the fans were kept safe.

Thousands of devoted fans had enjoyed the singer’s show inside The Piece Hall earlier in the evening.

“It’s a beautiful place and you are the loudest crowd we have ever played to in the UK – you’re amazing!” Dean said at the gig.

