Dean Lewis at The Piece Hall: 13 photos from last night's Dean Lewis gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

The Australian singer-songwriter – who has sold more than six million albums and EPs worldwide and whose music has attracted more than 14 billion streams – showed why he has built a huge global fanbase.

The Piece Hall’s open-air courtyard was the perfect setting for a show his devoted army of fans absolutely loved.

“It’s a beautiful place and you are the loudest crowd we have ever played to in the UK – you’re amazing!” Dean said.

Starting with Empire, Hold Of Me and 7 Minutes, Dean whipped the crowd up into a frenzy which continued as he performed such modern classics as Stay Awake, I Hate That It’s True and Truth, before he made his way to an intimate second stage at the back of the historic venue to deliver heartfelt versions of Half A Man and Last Bit Of Us.can

The night ended with How Do I Say Goodbye and a stunning encore of Be Alright.

British singer-songwriters Ben Ellis and Henry Moodie – both stars of TikTok and with millions of streams between them – opened the show.

This summer’s record-breaking TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall series continues on Sunday (June 29) with Australian blues-rock sensations The Teskey Brothers before American rock legends Weezer on Monday (June 30).

